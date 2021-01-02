I have all my personal finances in GnuCash. EUR is now my main currency.
The menus allow me to set the main "currency" to, naturally, currencies. I have bitcoin as a security. Can I set my while GnuCash to display everything in Bitcoin?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have all my personal finances in GnuCash. EUR is now my main currency.
The menus allow me to set the main "currency" to, naturally, currencies. I have bitcoin as a security. Can I set my while GnuCash to display everything in Bitcoin?