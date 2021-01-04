9

I received a cheque 3 months ago, which my client gave me to start a project and there's no date on the cheque. My client told me to ask him before depositing the cheque. The cheque was the advanced payment for the work. So I didn't start or complete anything the client wanted me to do.

So it's been 3 months. I've been calling him every 4 days and he just says "Sir, please give me another 4 days or a week". I've issued a receipt for the cheque while receiving the cheque. What should I do or how should I deal with it?

    Have you done the work the cheque relates to? – GS - Apologise to Monica 2 days ago
    Not yet, I thought I would do the work after the cheque is cleared. The cheque was the advanced payment for the work. So I didn't completed or started anything the client wanted me to do. – karan ugale 2 days ago
    An undated cheque isn't a cheque. It's just a piece of paper that your "client" used to con you into thinking there might be some money available one day. Unless you think the client is eventually going to pay for your time spent phoning every four days, just throw the "non-cheque" in the trash and forget about the whole thing. At least you didn't make the bigger mistake of doing the work and delivering it before you got paid. – alephzero yesterday
    The way you have described the scenario, I have my doubts you would ever see any money from this client. Seems to me like there is no intention of ever paying for your services, and may be looking to scam you into doing work for nothing. You might be wise to focus your time and energy elsewhere. Probably wouldn't hurt to check in with the client once in a while just in case, but an undated (invalid) cheque is not a good sign - there is no good faith here and you should be able to trust that your customer will pay as promised for your work. – Anthony X yesterday
    If you can't cash it, the client didn't make the advance payment. – chepner yesterday
The receipt is irrelevant. It only means that you acknowledge that you were given a check, not that the check was any good.

Since you have not yet started the work, I recommend that, if you have something more productive to work on, you simply return the check and drop the client. It is clear that this client will be a struggle to work with, even if he eventually comes up with the money for the deposit.

If you had already done some work on the project and need to get paid:

It is likely that if you deposit the check, it will bounce (Not Sufficient Funds). If you do decide to deposit the check, be prepared for that possibility and do not spend the money right away. If you go directly to your customer’s bank and show them the check, they could probably tell you whether or not the account has enough money in it to cover the check.

If you find out that the money isn’t there, you have a few options:

  1. Continue to be patient and give the client more time.

  2. Send the client another invoice with a late charge added. Hopefully on your first invoice, you had included a due date and a late payment policy. If not, make sure that you do so from now on. Find out what types of charges/interest rates are legal in your state/country.

  3. Threaten to sue or send the debt to a collection agency. Depending on the amount of the debt, following through with this threat might not be worth the expense.

  4. Ask for a partial payment. If they don’t have all the money right away, ask for half now, and half later. He might be willing to do this, and then you have a smaller problem to deal with later.

  5. Eventually, you may need to simply write-off the debt. Of course, any work that this client wants you to do in the future must be paid in advance.

  • Thanks for the information. I'm new to this as it's a startup and I don't have any experience dealing with this. Anyways I will make note every point you said. Thanks again and happy new year. – karan ugale 2 days ago
    Sorry I think you didn't get me. I'm a startup founder not the client. – karan ugale yesterday
    You've missed option 6, calling the whole thing off as a bad job and moving onto something more productive. – Valorum yesterday
    @Valorum Yes, I see now that the work has not yet begun. This wasn’t clear to me earlier. I agree that just ignoring the check and dropping the job seems best. – Ben Miller - Remember Monica yesterday
    When you start out in business, you tend to cling to clients and offers of work that a year or two down the line, you wouldn't touch with a barge-pole – Valorum yesterday
As you've clarified in comments, the cheque is advanced payment for work you haven't done yet. Given that, unless waiting for this work is actively stopping you doing some other work, I would just drop this and do something else. You can always chase the client occasionally to see if they still want the work or not.

    This seems the most sensible option to me. Even if OP decides to deposit the cheque and it clears (which seems unlikely), this is a terrible start to the relationship. – Valorum yesterday
There is no country tag so I will go for France (even though I do not think this is the right country)

The cheque

A cheque must have a date on it, it is part of what makes a piece of paper a cheque (it can be written on anything, provided some clearly defined information is there). Of course everyone uses the bank-provided ones, but some elements must still be filled in, including the date. You should have not accepted a cheque without a date on it.

You then have a year and a day to deposit it, some people kindly ask you to deposit it at some specific point in time so that they have funds ready.

Not having funds for a cheque to clear is a serious offence and great problems ahead for the account owner (forbidden from having a bank account (or an extremely limited one)).

The request

When you receive money for a job it is for something. Not necessarily work, it may be used to buy materials. I recently paid ~50% of a job which was not started so that the contractor could order the materials. Then the job was done and the remaining 50% paid.

What the money is for does not matter - you have in your contract "x€ in advance" and you are free to get them. It is a contract so if you do not do your job you may be sued (in France, depending on the exact naming of that advance money, it may be the money or twice the money)

