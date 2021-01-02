I received a cheque 3 months ago which my client gave me to start a project and there's no date on the cheque. My client told me to ask him before depositing the cheque. So it's been 3 months I've been calling him every 4 days and he just says sir please give me more 4 days or a week. I've issue a receipt for the cheque while receiving the cheque. What should I do or how should I deal with it?
-
1Have you done the work the cheque relates to? – GS - Apologise to Monica♦ 50 mins ago
The receipt is irrelevant. It only means that you acknowledge that you were given a check, not that the check was any good.
It is likely that if you deposit the check, it will bounce (Not Sufficient Funds). If you do decide to deposit the check, be prepared for that possibility and do not spend the money right away. If you go directly to your customer’s bank and show them the check, they could probably tell you whether or not the account has enough money in it to cover the check.
If you find out that the money isn’t there, you have a few options:
Continue to be patient and give the client more time.
Send the client another invoice with a late charge added. Hopefully on your first invoice, you had included a due date and a late payment policy. If not, make sure that you do so from now on. Find out what types of charges/interest rates are legal in your state/country.
Threaten to sue or send the debt to a collection agency. Depending on the amount of the debt, following through with this threat might not be worth the expense.
Ask for a partial payment. If they don’t have all the money right away, ask for half now, and half later. He might be willing to do this, and then you have a smaller problem to deal with later.
Eventually, you may need to simply write-off the debt. Of course, any work that this client wants you to do in the future must be paid in advance.
Deposit. Stop working for client. This is not a client, it is a fraud - waiting 3 onths for the deposit is not resonable. It is fraud.