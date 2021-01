Suppose that I sold a call option at $1/share on XYZ at a strike of $100.

The holder of the call exercised the option when the market price of XYZ is $110.

Now I need to buy 100 shares at $110 and sell them for $100.

So I made $100 of premium from writing the call but I lost $1000 from the shares.

Would the IRS count this as a $900 loss towards my short term capital gains