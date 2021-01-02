I live in a high cost of living area and am thinking about buying a house. Affordability calculators get weird because taxes are a higher percent of my income, there isn't much on the market that would normally be considered affordable, you bump into the FHA limit quickly, and housing can be a higher percent of my budget because other costs like food, mass-produced goods, and vacations don't necessarily scale.

I have an 800+ credit score and cash for a 20% down payment. Beyond that, what guidelines do banks have when income is $200k-$400k and homes are $1M-$2M?