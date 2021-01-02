-1

I live in a high cost of living area and am thinking about buying a house. Affordability calculators get weird because taxes are a higher percent of my income, there isn't much on the market that would normally be considered affordable, you bump into the FHA limit quickly, and housing can be a higher percent of my budget because other costs like food, mass-produced goods, and vacations don't necessarily scale.

I have an 800+ credit score and cash for a 20% down payment. Beyond that, what guidelines do banks have when income is $200k-$400k and homes are $1M-$2M?

  • Why are you asking about bank guidelines, when the real question is, "what do you do when income is $200k-$400k and homes are $1M-$2M?" Obviously, you do what everyone else does: either (1) move to a farther suburb and commute a longer distance, or (2) move out of the region. – RonJohn 24 mins ago
  • Also, having "cash for a 20% down payment" when "homes are $1M-$2M" means you have $200-400K. That'll buy you a really nice house in most parts of the country. – RonJohn 23 mins ago
  • @RonJohn I'm asking about bank guidelines because on paper, I can afford it. I'm just not sure banks would agree. – user105210 9 mins ago

