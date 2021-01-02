-2

I live in a high cost of living area and am thinking about buying a house. Affordability calculators get weird because taxes are a higher percent of my income, there isn't much on the market that would normally be considered affordable, you bump into the FHA limit quickly, and housing can be a higher percent of my budget because other costs like food, mass-produced goods, and vacations don't necessarily scale.

I have an 800+ credit score and cash for a 20% down payment. Beyond that, what guidelines do banks have when income is $200k-$400k and homes are $1M-$2M?

  • Why are you asking about bank guidelines, when the real question is, "what do you do when income is $200k-$400k and homes are $1M-$2M?" Obviously, you do what everyone else does: either (1) move to a farther suburb and commute a longer distance, or (2) move out of the region. – RonJohn 18 hours ago
  • 1
    Also, having "cash for a 20% down payment" when "homes are $1M-$2M" means you have $200-400K. That'll buy you a really nice house in most parts of the country. – RonJohn 18 hours ago
  • @RonJohn I'm asking about bank guidelines because on paper, I can afford it. I'm just not sure banks would agree. – user105210 18 hours ago
  • 1
    Ask the bank. (Don't fill out an application; just ask them.) Or use a mortgage calculator. – RonJohn 17 hours ago
  • Well, "Banks" are irrelevant, totally. What is relevant are banks that will take the mortgage because they are active in the area. And the only reason to get this - is to talk to them. Ask them. I mean, come on - they are in the business of doing this, so they have sales people that you can talk to. And those can run simulations to check whether you qualify or how much is missing. – TomTom 12 hours ago
The math of qualifying for a loan isn't that complex - $100,000 borrowed at 3.5% (that's a bit higher than current 30 year rate) will cost $449/mo.

Now, a standard mortgage with good underwriting, allows 28% of one's income to go toward the mortgage. 449/.28 = 1604 or $19,245 per year.

This means that at current rates, one can borrow about 5 times their annual income. If you have the deposit on the million dollar home, $800K will take about $160K of income to qualify.

I am just offering the simple math here. The advice (my opinion) is to get the smallest home you'd be happy in. Buying a too-big house, and only using 2/3 of it isn't that different than renting a 3 bedroom apartment in case family wants to visit for a holiday. The space is still paid for, but unused most of the time. And long term, it's not an investment, it's a house with all the maintenance and repairs.

