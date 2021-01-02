The math of qualifying for a loan isn't that complex - $100,000 borrowed at 3.5% (that's a bit higher than current 30 year rate) will cost $449/mo.

Now, a standard mortgage with good underwriting, allows 28% of one's income to go toward the mortgage. 449/.28 = 1604 or $19,245 per year.

This means that at current rates, one can borrow about 5 times their annual income. If you have the deposit on the million dollar home, $800K will take about $160K of income to qualify.

I am just offering the simple math here. The advice (my opinion) is to get the smallest home you'd be happy in. Buying a too-big house, and only using 2/3 of it isn't that different than renting a 3 bedroom apartment in case family wants to visit for a holiday. The space is still paid for, but unused most of the time. And long term, it's not an investment, it's a house with all the maintenance and repairs.