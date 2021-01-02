0

I own shares of stocks and ETFs that I plan to own for the long term (so as to avoid the short term capital gains tax).

I also want to sell call options on these shares.

I understand that the buyer of my options can exercise early and can even exercise when the options are out of the money.

Problem:

Whenever the call buyer exercises its right, I will have to sell my shares.

How can I avoid selling my shares?

If I always close out the positions on the Friday before expiration, would I be able to achieve this outcome?

