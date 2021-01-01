I am really new to this and I need your help.

Let's say I have 50k: I buy 100 shares of a stock, sell them at $5 profit for each share and do it again with 50K+plus.

How much I made on the last trade?

I can hypothetically keep doing this and buy a large number of shares, sell them for a profit of 5, and buy more when the price lowers by 5.

Now let's say that stock is VOO, (stock that usually moves up and down 10 times a month).

How many times a month can I do this? Is there a limit to this?

If i start with 50k and I make 5k, next time I am doing this with 55k and will make more than 5k. This can easily increase relative to the number of shares that i buy.