The French tax authorities allow parents to give some money tax-free to their children around some special dates, such as Christmas, new year eve, the child's birthday or the child's success at some major exams. How much money can be gifted tax-free?

latribune.fr (mirror) is very vague:

son montant doit rester dans des proportions raisonnables, par rapport à l'occasion et en comparaison de vos moyens financiers et de votre patrimoine.

Google Translate:

its amount must remain within reasonable proportions, in relation to the occasion and in comparison with your financial means and your assets.

I have no idea what within reasonable proportions mean. 0.1%? 1% 10%? etc. Do the French tax authorities give any clearer guidance? If not, are the any legal cases that could give some hints?

  • 1
    Étrennes” refers specifically to end of year/Christmas gifts, the relevant concept for tax purposes is “présent d'usage” (cf. the article you quoted). Searching that phrase yields some useful results, including this. – Relaxed 44 mins ago
  • @Relaxed great information, thank you, you are welcome to convert your comment into an answer, as I see the link your have contains the answer – Franck Dernoncourt 40 mins ago
  • I don't think the question is very good, please remove the nonsense about “étrennes”. – Relaxed 34 mins ago
  • @Relaxed done, sorry I have pretty much never used French for the past 10 years... Dead language to me. I was hoping your answer would state this to avoid others doing the same mistake. (I misused the term because of some autochthone misusing the term) – Franck Dernoncourt 21 mins ago
  • If that's the issue, you could simply avoid using rare words you are not sure you understand and read your own source(s) a little more carefully. – Relaxed 17 mins ago

