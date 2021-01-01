The French tax authorities allow parents to give some money tax-free to their children around some special dates, such as Christmas, new year eve, the child's birthday or the child's success at some major exams (such money is referred to as étrennes). How much money can be gifted tax-free?

latribune.fr (mirror) is very vague:

son montant doit rester dans des proportions raisonnables, par rapport à l'occasion et en comparaison de vos moyens financiers et de votre patrimoine.

Google Translate:

its amount must remain within reasonable proportions, in relation to the occasion and in comparison with your financial means and your assets.

I have no idea what within reasonable proportions mean. 0.1%? 1% 10%? etc. Do the French tax authorities give any clearer guidance? If not, are the any legal cases that could give some hints?