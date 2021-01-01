I'm not entirely sure that this is the right StackExchange site to post this on, but here goes nothing.
I have some questions on business and corporate governance. Here's the full list: Please help me out and provide answers. I really appreciate it. :)
- What are the responsibilities of the Board of Directors?
- Can the Board remove the CEO? What if he has majority ownership in the company?
- If the CEO has majority ownership (more than 50%), can he do anything at all? Including removing the B of D, and all sorts of other big things, regardless of what the shareholders think?
- What is a line of credit and how does it work?
- If a business is organized as a corporation, and cannot repay a loan, does the bank have the right to take the owner's personal assets as repayment?