I'm not entirely sure that this is the right StackExchange site to post this on, but here goes nothing.

I have some questions on business and corporate governance. Here's the full list: Please help me out and provide answers. I really appreciate it. :)

  1. What are the responsibilities of the Board of Directors?
  2. Can the Board remove the CEO? What if he has majority ownership in the company?
  3. If the CEO has majority ownership (more than 50%), can he do anything at all? Including removing the B of D, and all sorts of other big things, regardless of what the shareholders think?
  4. What is a line of credit and how does it work?
  5. If a business is organized as a corporation, and cannot repay a loan, does the bank have the right to take the owner's personal assets as repayment?
