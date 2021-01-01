I loaned my son money for his car and he is now paying this back with monthly payments. Is there a way to track that within Mint? Tried setting up different account types, but none of them seem correct.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I loaned my son money for his car and he is now paying this back with monthly payments. Is there a way to track that within Mint? Tried setting up different account types, but none of them seem correct.