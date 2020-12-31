I need to transfer a large sum from Chile to Canada and convert currency to Canadian. I specify the countries because fewer businesses seem to operate in Chile. I absolutely want to avoid the inter-bank exchange rate because I would lose 10,000+ compared to using the international exchange rate.

I've found some relevant information on this site, but nothing actionable for my circumstance. This answer mentions using a banks FOREX desk. I called the bank and they never mentioned such a thing. They said it was a 2.5% fixed inter-bank exchange rate.

What are my options? References to reputable businesses that can handle this are also appreciated.