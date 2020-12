https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/602007/is-the-stock-market-open-on-new-years-eve-2020:

The stock market is indeed open for a full trading session on New Year's Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. But for what it's worth, bond traders do get a slightly shortened day; the bond markets will close up shop a little early, at 2 p.m. ET.