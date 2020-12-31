Bar chart I am referring to from TOS learning center

Source: https://tlc.thinkorswim.com/center/howToTos/thinkManual/charts/Chart-Modes/Chart-Types/bar

In this bar chart, why are down ticks sometimes colored green, and up ticks colored red?

The explanation says "A bar is shown in the "up-tick" color if the current close price is higher than the previous close. Conversely, if it is lower, the bar is displayed in the "down-tick" color."

I'm not sure I understand this explanation. What does "current close price" refer to? How does the coloring scheme work here?