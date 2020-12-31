1

Is the market maker for a particular stock also the market maker for that stock's options?

Options trading activity is theoretically supposed to be derived from trading activity on the underlying, but there are definitely times (particularly with thinly-traded stocks with very thinly-traded options) where I've observed what looks like changes in the option order book influencing the tape of the underlying.

If it were just a couple of instances, I wouldn't bother asking about it; but I've seen this quite a few times over the years including a few just this week.

Note: The answer to the following question came real close to shedding some light on what I'm asking about here, but the OP's question isn't quite the same, so it's not quite what I'm looking for: Are there designated market makers for stock options?

