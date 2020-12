Say I own a bond with some principal, coupons, and amortizations (i.e. not necessarily a bullet bond).

If at some point before maturity the issuer defaults, I've heard of people saying "recovery rate" and throw around numbers like 40 % but … 40 % of what?

40 % of the bond price as of the default date?

40 % of the current principal?

40 % of the current principal + all the missing coupons?