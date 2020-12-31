I am in a government-subsidized apartment with my income capped at $24,000 a year. It is a five-year program in an apartment that costs $1,999 a month, of which all but $215 is paid by the New York City government. At the end of five years, I am expected to fully pay the rent myself.

I came to New York City with a bachelor's degree in English and communication with a film and media concentration. In 2005, I earned a master's degree in cinema and media. Two weeks after graduation, I was in the emergency room with a pinched nerve, L4-L5-S1 herniated discs, and bilateral sciatica. In February 2020, I finally got a diagnosis of tendinosis for the chronic pain in my feet I have had since my late teens. Social Security has denied me Disability three times on the grounds that I can work a desk job. Most of the positions I have had since graduating had little or nothing to do with my educational background and were through temporary agencies where I was frequently the victim of mass layoffs as soon as a project was completed. When my father passed away in 2007, I attempted to invest $37 in life insurance money into a money market, but I was forced to keep drawing off the principal to pay rent until I had a negative balance in the account, after a year in housing court, one of my grad school colleagues scammed me into coming to work with him in Jacksonville, Florida on false pretenses where once I got there, they wanted me to work eleven hours a day on $18,000 a year and got axed a few weeks after pointing out that was illegal, not to mention that the work bore almost no resemblance to what was described.

A social worker with Urban Justice Center fought very hard to get me into my current situation after learning that I had spent what ultimately came to be precisely eight years and three months in the New York City shelter system (May 25, 2012 - August 25, 2020) with spreadsheets logging well over 3,000 job applications, repeated acknowledgement of my work limitations by the Department of Social Services, and hemming and hawing when the social worker pressed them for evidence that they had made an effort to find me capable work. The Department of Labor, when I qualified for Unemployment Insurance Benefits, would consistently tell me, "Your resume and cover letter look fine: it must be your interview skills [that are causing you to be contacted for a first interview less than one eighth of one percent of the times you apply]."

So, while my question sounds absurd, it is not me with the expectation that needs spelling out, it's something that's been dumped on me by incompetent paper-pushers to solve over the course of the next five years. It is therefore imperative that I come up with a solution or somehow managed to get a job that has paid far more than I have ever been paid. My highest wage was $30 an hour as an adjunct professor, but I was employed at only two and a half hours a week. My contract was unrenewed when the school refused half a dozen requests over the duration of a course that met once a week to tell me how they wanted a class taught, then complained ten weeks in that teaching the textbook chapter by chapter was not what they wanted.

I tested 98th percentile on my cognitive skills test in high school, but this is a conundrum I need help to solve.