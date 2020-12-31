Would anyone be able to help with the question in title? So far I only know Bloomberg and their ''Stocks'' menu and it's corresponding fields to search the public enterprises with publicly traded stocks. However, the problem is that it often happens that I don't recognizes abbreviation of reported stock exchange and I would need a full name. I tried MarketWatch website too but they don't have the data of ALL, I repeat ALL, worldwide ( ! ) public enterprises, including the ones that just moved from being private to being public, and full name of stock exchanges where they have their stocks in, all of the stock exchanges. Where could I find, e.g. for X company, full list of stock exchanges they have their stocks accounts in (brokerage accounts)? I saw information on Investing dot Com website but not even there is full name of stock exchange which is really important for me to be available. Besides that, the data on Bloomberg and Investing doesn't even match.