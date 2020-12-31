I see questions and answers like this one that make a very good point:

Keep in mind it is easy to get a loan for a car, or for a house, or to pay for college; but very hard to get a loan for your retirement.

To that end I always try to max out my retirement savings. Roth 401(k), Roth IRA, and HSA. All of it. However, that leaves me with very little left to save for a down payment on a house. The math is below (and assumes that 26% of gross income goes to all form of taxes, including federal, FICA, state, and local):

Is the solution just "earn more money"? Assuming I literally spend nothing else (which is unrealistic, obviously) I can only save $8,800/year. The median home price in my city is $300K, so to save for a 20% down payment, this would take me seven years, assuming prices don't keep shooting up. And that's assuming I buy anything or ... eat.

Are there other savings vehicles I should be pursuing? Something else I'm missing?