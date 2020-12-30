I am looking at Vanguard Pacific ex-Japan Stock Index Fund GBP Dist (0P0000KM1Z.L) on Yahoo Finance.
Between 2017-12-24 and 2017-12-31 it jumped from £200 to £20,376.
What would have caused such a sharp increase?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am looking at Vanguard Pacific ex-Japan Stock Index Fund GBP Dist (0P0000KM1Z.L) on Yahoo Finance.
Between 2017-12-24 and 2017-12-31 it jumped from £200 to £20,376.
What would have caused such a sharp increase?