I am looking at Vanguard Pacific ex-Japan Stock Index Fund GBP Dist (0P0000KM1Z.L) on Yahoo Finance.

Between 2017-12-24 and 2017-12-31 it jumped from £200 to £20,376.

What would have caused such a sharp increase?

