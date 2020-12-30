I was reading this article here: https://www.jpmorgan.com/wealth-management/wealth-partners/insights/working-remotely-watch-out-for-state-taxes and was interested by the "high state income tax refugee". In the example, they say said person must make his move to Nevada permanent to avoid paying California taxes.

I live in IL and pay rent there. However, I want to live with my friend in Texas for 3-4 months. Would I have to pay IL state taxes, Texas state taxes (note that it's 0%), or both in each scenario?

I live with him, but still pay rent/keep my lease for my IL apt End my lease in IL

Assume