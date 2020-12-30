1

I lived and worked in NYC until last year. When my company mandated WFH in March 2020 due to the pandemic, I terminated my lease in Manhattan and rented a new place in Miami (near my family) from where I have been working remotely since April 2020. My payroll deducts NY state and NYC city taxes. When I file 2020 returns, do I file as a FL resident? Do I get my NY state/city taxes refunded?

  • Have you changed everything to Florida: drivers license, car registration, voting, banking...? – mhoran_psprep 43 mins ago

