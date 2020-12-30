2

I'm a little confused as to how recapture works for 529 plans in Illinois (particularly with respect to playing for private school and possible changes in the state tax code.) Or rather, I want to check that I am understanding it correctly.

Let's suppose that I contribute $10,000 in 2020. With the current Illinois income tax of 5% (well, really 4.95% but let's use round numbers), there would be a $500 state tax deduction. Assume that in 2025 few years later the fund is worth $20,000 (round numbers for illustrative purposes only!)

Now suppose in 2025 I start withdrawing $10,000 per year for private school tuition. This is a federally qualified expense, so there are no federal tax issues. However, I believe that in Illinois this is not a qualified expense and so subject to recapture.

Is the following analysis correct?

  1. Assuming the Illinois tax rate remains flat at 5%, these $10,000 withdrawals in 2025 and 2026 will be subjected to $500 per year in taxes in both 2025 and 2026.

  2. Assuming the Illinois tax rate changes to a flat rate of 7%, these $10,000 withdrawals will both be viewed as $5000 initial payment + $5000 income, so the first $5000 will be subject to $250 recapture on taxes previously not paid and then second $5000 will be subjected to the 7% of $5000 = $350 in taxes, so I would pay $600 per year in 2025 and 2026.

I'm not at all sure about the second point --- perhaps the entire amount would be taxable at 7%, or perhaps it depends on the exact details of changes to the Illinois tax code if they occur. So I would still be happy if someone can either correct any misconceptions in the first point or confirm that it is correct.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
user105128 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user105128 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.