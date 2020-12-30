I am really new to the stock market and very very green...I've seen a question on day trading on the stock market and making 1% per day and reinvesting the next day, creating compound trading...I understood the answers and realize that this is impossible for 99.95% of traders. The responses were very well explained.
Can you pick apart this scenario for me please...
- I invest in 20 companies at $500 per company and leave for the long term...
- I pick 10 good ones and 10 bad, but make 8% per year on average, on the total investment, on paper...
- if the stocks lost 8% the following year I would be back to my original investment.
Here is another scenario:
- I invest in 20 companies at $500 per company ...
- Each time the price of the stock goes up (even if only 1 moves each month) 2% I sell that stock for $510 and invest $510 into another company...
- I pick 10 good stocks and 10 bad...
- If the stocks made and lost the same value, as in the 1st scenario above, wouldn't my original investment still be worth $100 more as I picked 10 stocks that made $10 each.
You can call me stupid but please don't swear!!