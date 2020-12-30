Every new trader "invents" this idea.

You'll simply get closed out as stocks move down.

So,

I [buy a stock] and each time the stock goes up (even if only 1 moves each month) 2% I sell that stock ...

It's completely commonplace that you buy a stock, and from that day forward it goes only down, whatsoever.

In your example just one of your $500 bets could turn in to, say, $120 or $150, making you lose 300 or 400 bucks.

Or you could "merely" lose $200.

That enormous loss on just one of your "plans", would completely wipe out the pathetic gains of a few dollars you are making from all your other "plans".

I hope it makes sense.

To try to explain it another way: you are simply wildly underestimating how often and much you lose when you try this.

You'll find this question will probably just get closed because every single new trader "invents" this idea. Every. Single. Time.

In the history of the universe, Every Single Person who has thought about "trading! stocks" has "invented" this idea.

You now know clearly why it doesn't work: you are simply wildly underestimating how often and much you lose when you try this.

These days you can very easily "paper trade" stocks. I urge you to try it.

I will give you 10 thousand real bucks if you can show it worked.

Enjoy paper trading!

BTW there's a similar "everyone invents this" with gambling. Every new gambler, say roulette player, invents the Martingale "method". (You can google it up.) It too (obviously, or everyone on Earth would be a billionaire) has a Fatal Flaw.