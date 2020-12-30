Employer Paid COBRA asking for reimbursement

They probably (I'm just guessing, based on age/experience) did that as a courtesy to you so that you would not lose your COBRA insurance.

I was under the assumption that I would need to make payments within 45 days or the policy would be canceled.

Yes, that's true. You probably weren't the only person released; given the flood of paperwork, and need to work from home, there was probably a backlog in processing them.

Now that they've processed the paperwork, they reasonably want their money back.

You should have:

called your company after a few weeks to ask them about your COBRA paperwork, and

put aside 3x your standard health insurance payments, because that's approximately what COBRA costs.

(Of course, I completely sympathize with not doing what you "should" do in this traumatic time, so don't take my comment as a criticism.)