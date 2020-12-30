1

Due to COVID I loss work.

I requested COBRA paperwork filled them out and returned them to my former employer I never received any bill or any request for payment. I never paid anything toward my COBRA. Now my former employer is asking for back payments. I was under the assumption that I would need to make payments within 45 days or the policy would be canceled.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
tinactin1234 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Employer Paid COBRA asking for reimbursement

They probably (I'm just guessing, based on age/experience) did that as a courtesy to you so that you would not lose your COBRA insurance.

I was under the assumption that I would need to make payments within 45 days or the policy would be canceled.

Yes, that's true. You probably weren't the only person released; given the flood of paperwork, and need to work from home, there was probably a backlog in processing them.

Now that they've processed the paperwork, they reasonably want their money back.

You should have:

  • called your company after a few weeks to ask them about your COBRA paperwork, and
  • put aside 3x your standard health insurance payments, because that's approximately what COBRA costs.

(Of course, I completely sympathize with not doing what you "should" do in this traumatic time, so don't take my comment as a criticism.)

| |

Your Answer

tinactin1234 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.