I am temporarily moving to India from the US. I am an Indian citizen. I was living in the US since 8 years and I have some savings from my income in the US bank. There is a possibility to either permanently stay in India, return to the US or migrate to another country. I have a few questions:

Should I move my funds to an Indian bank account? (I do not need money immediately in India) If yes, which type of account would I need? I currently do not have any active bank account in India. If I decide to move 50% of funds to India, I would open a new account after moving there. US bank would give me cashiers check which I could deposit once I have a bank account there. Can I make a Fixed Deposit out of it ? Am I liable for any tax in India or in the US based on the current situation I described through this post?