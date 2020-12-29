Finviz is a popular stock screener and is recommended by many traders. However, when I put a filter of "shorted more than 30 percent", it did not show me GME whose short percent is higher than 30 as seen here.
Am I missing something?
If the two web sites disagree then clearly one of them is wrong.
Given that Gamestop is a heavily shorted stock, FINVIZ is incorrect (GME doesn't even display for at >5% shorted).