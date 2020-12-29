At the basis of an algorithm I need an Excel/CSV file containing the world's top 500 companies (with respect to market cap, preferably free-float if possible) by: Name, Country, Market-Cap (in USD, or weight points, just something consistent).

Do you know where I can get this data for free?

I was able to find relevant resources here and here.

The problem with the first resource is mostly the format, I tried to use tabula (python library) in order to convert the pdf into a table, but the results were not satisfying.

The problem with the second is that it only contains companies listed as ADRs in the US.

Any advice?

Thanks