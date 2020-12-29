0

Who do Instant Type and Transmission message generate? What is purpose of its? and What is difference among Intl-Wire Domestic to foreign / ACH Domestic to Domestics / IAT Domestic to Domestics

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Hussain Ahmed is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Hussain Ahmed is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.