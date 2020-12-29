I have one credit card, which is the only line of credit that I've ever had. I've never missed a payment, keep my credit utilization ratio reasonably low, and haven't had any other negative impacts on my credit rating. As such, my credit rating is consistently in the high 700s, but I'd like to get it over 800. On sites that break down my credit score, the only negative contribution is that I don't have enough credit accounts open.

Would it help (and otherwise be a good idea) to open a second credit card just to improve my credit score by increasing my number of credit accounts? I wouldn't do so for any other reason; I would find it a minor hassle to keep track of multiple credit cards, and I personally prefer keeping my finances simple over figuring out how to maximize my rewards. I don't plan to open any installment credit account (car loan, student loan, mortgage, etc.) for the foreseeable future. (But I will eventually, which is why it'd be nice to boost my credit rating.)

I'm not actually sure how much a second credit card would even help my credit score. I read somewhere that a mixture of revolving and installment credit accounts helps your credit score more than multiple revolving accounts do. And another site said that ideally you should have at least 10 credit accounts, which sounds insane to me and is way more than I'd prefer to deal with.