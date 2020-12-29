0

I'm a college student and I've made around 5k in the past 3 months trading. Do I even need to pay capital gains tax? I don't know anything about taxes

| improve this question | |
  • Add a tag showing your COUNTRY. – Fattie 2 mins ago
0

It's very likely you have to FILE a tax return,

even if you have to pay nothing.

That's the most likely situation.

Trading is ALL paperwork. If you have an "I hate paperwork" attitude (which is perfectly reasonable), I would strongly suggest just forgetting about trading.

If you're in the US it's extremely easy to file your tax return, using taxact.com or the similar competitive services.

| |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.