I'm a college student and I've made around 5k in the past 3 months trading. Do I even need to pay capital gains tax? I don't know anything about taxes
-
Add a tag showing your COUNTRY. – Fattie 2 mins ago
It's very likely you have to FILE a tax return,
even if you have to pay nothing.
That's the most likely situation.
Trading is ALL paperwork. If you have an "I hate paperwork" attitude (which is perfectly reasonable), I would strongly suggest just forgetting about trading.
If you're in the US it's extremely easy to file your tax return, using taxact.com or the similar competitive services.