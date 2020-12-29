Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 11 mins ago. Improve this question

As a common pedestrian, I have noticed that I only receive information of gold reserves only via indirect medias.

Is it possible that governor(s) of country(s) does a big fraud by :-

Take a photo of gold that it doesn't own (e.g. photoshop)

Gold in the photo is fake.

Rig the gold counting.

Use an old photo , etc ?

If photo is not the general approach to measure, there might be a certain authority?

If there is such the (international ?) authority that can certify such information, how can we trust them?

Economy and finance are not the area of my expertise.

Thus, I feel a bit paranoid about this information that impacts my investment decision.