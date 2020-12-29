1

For stocks in companies that pay dividends, is this just for holding any share, or is the dividend paid per share? For example, a dividend of $10: is that $10 for holding 200 shares of stock or $10 per share of stock?

Take your question "is that $10 for holding 200 shares of stock " to its logical conclusion.

In that scenario, someone who owned 2 million shares of stock in the company would get the same dividend as someone who owns a single share of stock. In that light, you see that it can't be true.

Thus, the correct answer is "$10 per share of stock".

