Recently there is a new ETF to track the Nasdaq 100. Its symbol is QQQM. It is very similar to QQQ and it has lower expense ratio. I understand that QQQ is better known and has a smaller spread between the bid and the ask. For somebody who is going to buy and hold for a long period of time, a larger bid ask spread does not seem like a big deal to me.

Other than the larger bid ask spread, is there any other advantage to QQQ over QQQM?

I am in the United States.