For a check to be honored it must be endorsed by the payee. That means for your original check to be negotiable, the payee (you) had to have signed it. Did you sign it? If so, then it became negotiable and cashable at that point. In the old days ANYBODY could cash a negotiable instrument legally. However, in our new totalitarian world the rule is that only the payee may cash a check. Therefore, the first steps would be:

(1) Ask for a copy of the original check

(2) Find out who cashed the check. When the check was cashed, it will have a bank ABA number and account number into which the money was deposited. If that account is not owned by you, then the check was cashed improperly and the bank that did so will have to refund the money to the remitter.

A bigger question might be: why would someone other than you have the original check? If you had signed the original check, then before you returned it to the originator, you should have voided the check by writing "VOID" in big letters on the front. Did you not do this? Handing a signed check to somebody is like handing them a $1000 bill.