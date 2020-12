That depends on what your savings are and what you mean with emergency. If you are having serious investments into stocks and real estate - then your stocks and / or a prepared loan from the bank can handle every emergency you can think of without taking time.

You are right with the index funds - 6 months emergency is good to have, but then you STILL eat into your savings. But this is not a well balanced portfolio. Stocks, some Bonds for what you need in the next 5 years, some Gold (inflation hedge) and some Crypto and you are going to be a LOT more stable.

The bonds are for selling in the next years (so they do not fluctuate too far). If you are well off (i.e. a portfolio with a market cap of 25x your expenses) just rely on an emergency credit line.