Gaps (the difference between the close and open prices of two consecutive periods) between two days can be understood by the many events that may happen between the market closing and the market opening. However, what can explain gaps in a one-minute time frame of an intraday chart?
The right side of your chart depicts trading during regular hours on 12/02. There's a candle every minute because the security is being traded actively.
The left side of the chart depicts trading during the after market on 12/01 and the pre-market on 12/02. Liquidity is low during after extended hours trading and if a trade doesn't occur during a one minute time frame, there is no candle.
Right, that may be misleading the question focus, which is: take two consecutive minutes (in the same day) Why the open price is different from the close price of the previous minute. I will try to change the chart. Thanks. – Carlos Freites 12 mins ago
I would assume that the collation of the past minute's O,H,L,C data points ends at 00:01:00 and that the next one minute collection of O,H,L,C begins at 00:01:01. Therefore the first trade of the second minute (the open) may be the same or different than the close of the previous minute. – Bob Baerker 7 mins ago