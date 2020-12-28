1

On my paper brokerage account, I can see that this appears to not hold true ...

Daily P&L   Financial Instrument    Position    Last    Market Value    Prior Close Change (Last - Prior Close)
310         SPY                     100         372.1   37,210          369         3.1
178         SPY Dec30'20 369 CALL   1           3.84    383             2.05        1.79
158         SPY Dec30'20 369 PUT    -1          0.63    -63             2.21        -1.58
-310        SPY CFD                 -100        372.1   -37,210         369         3.1
                                
336         Sum of Options portofolio           3.21    320              -0.16      3.37

The SPY and SPY CFD positions do indeed move together; however it seems that my options portfolio supposed to simulate SPY has made 336 today instead of 310.

What is going on? Does it have to do with the spread / fact that it's a paper portfolio? Or is the synthetic only guaranteed to have the same value as the underlying at expiry ... ? Would it have to do with the change in volatility, as VIX is down today ~0.5%? Or something else?

