Let’s say someone supposedly fears a hyperinflation and hence the devaluation of money (or historically speaking the implementation of a new currency, e.g. post-war Germany). This extreme inflation is caused by an over aggressive political guideline, too much debt/suspensions (in those current times), external factors (war) or anything alike - there are many reasons to why such things could happen!

What’s the best way of protecting one’s liquid wealth (the currency someone has, not the net worth) - in different price categories? Someone with $300k+ lying around might invest in a house, an individual with “just” e.g. $10k might purchase Gold? Other currencies?

Please share founded opinions in regards to historical events at best, i.e. “Gold is a solid option as seen in [...]; you barely face any conversion loss and it’s pretty stable!” Proof-testing those hypothesis in different scenarios would be top-notch, e.g. “in times of a war your ‘saved cash’ in real estate might get destroyed hence leave you without any substantial value -> Gold is better because [...]”