I know what bid is, what ask is, and what a stock price is.

My question is how does a person make a profit when buying stock? If stock A has a price of $100, ask is $100.10, and bid is $100.08 cents, I take that to mean that I will have lost a total of two cents. Therefore, how does a person make a profit off of transactions on buying and selling stock?

Do I wait until the bid price is higher than ask? I hope I don't confuse anybody because I'm pretty confused myself.