Is it a good idea to buy and hold (from few months to 2 years) Bitcoin, or even stocks for that matter, via CFD (Contract For Difference)? The advantages (through some brokers) that I have found for the Bitcoin case are:

  • No deposit fees;
  • No withdrawal fees;
  • No trading fees besides spreads;
  • No daily rollover costs by selecting 1:1 leverage;
  • Not having to deal with hot/cold wallets and private keys;
  • No fear of your exchange getting hacked or of losing your coins in any way;
  • No management fees like publicly traded BTC trusts have;

The best metaphor to describe why I believe CFDs are interesting is that they behave like the new mobility platforms. You don't want/need to own the car/scooter (with all the associated headaches), you just want to go from A to B. I was not able to find any cryptocurrency exchange coming even close to this kind of conditions. The main downside of the CFD approach is if the broker goes bust. According to Investopedia, such an event seems unlikely and presents little risk.

Although history does not contain too many examples of brokerage firms imploding, it does happen. This article explains the basic protections for investors and what to expect if a broker goes out of business.

Sometimes brokerage firms fail due to impropriety or through no fault of their own, but often client assets are safe.

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/050515/what-happens-when-stock-broker-goes-bust.asp

However, by storing the actual BTC yourself, you would not have any problem. Am I risking the CFDs to become worthless in that case? Do you see other issues with this approach?

  • Let's be clear: you do not hold BTC when you hold a CFD. You hold a CFD that gives you the price difference ,but this is absolutely NOT the same as holding the underlying asset. And there is no management fee to hold BTC - just do not use a trust. ALL - every single - advantage you talk off is hogwash (and yes, I mean hogwash - made up) except one (choose cold wallet or exchange hack).Just open an account, buy BTC through a broker and put it in insured custody. – TomTom 51 mins ago
  • @TomTom thank you for your comment. However, that's what I wrote myself in the last line "by storing the actual BTC yourself"... Of course you won't hold BTC, but since I don't care about the actual BTC, why should I try to hold it? It is the same argument of the new mobility platforms, you don't want/need to own the car, you just want to get from A to B. Why bothering to open custody, paying for insurance etc. when you can just buy a CFD? Besides this, how can you say that sound money (i.e commissions calculated as percentage points of your trades or withdrawals) is hogwash? – 98418 26 mins ago
  • Or you keep them with insured brokers or BitGo - fully ensured. Yeah, I know - quiote hard to do a little research yourself. And you do not care about the BTC? What about the broker disappearing and going bankrupt - could happen. – TomTom 10 mins ago

