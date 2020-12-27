Is it a good idea to buy and hold (from few months to 2 years) Bitcoin, or even stocks for that matter, via CFD (Contract For Difference)? The advantages (through some brokers) that I have found for the Bitcoin case are:

No deposit fees;

No withdrawal fees;

No trading fees besides spreads;

No daily rollover costs by selecting 1:1 leverage;

Not having to deal with hot/cold wallets and private keys;

No fear of your exchange getting hacked or of losing your coins in any way;

No management fees like publicly traded BTC trusts have;

The best metaphor to describe why I believe CFDs are interesting is that they behave like the new mobility platforms. You don't want/need to own the car/scooter (with all the associated headaches), you just want to go from A to B. I was not able to find any cryptocurrency exchange coming even close to this kind of conditions. The main downside of the CFD approach is if the broker goes bust. According to Investopedia, such an event seems unlikely and presents little risk.

Although history does not contain too many examples of brokerage firms imploding, it does happen. This article explains the basic protections for investors and what to expect if a broker goes out of business. Sometimes brokerage firms fail due to impropriety or through no fault of their own, but often client assets are safe.

https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/050515/what-happens-when-stock-broker-goes-bust.asp

However, by storing the actual BTC yourself, you would not have any problem. Am I risking the CFDs to become worthless in that case? Do you see other issues with this approach?