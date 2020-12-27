-1

A tax return costs around $1000 to prepare. Verifying a return is more work than writing it.

If everyone filed a return (and it was actually read), it would cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Also, with a low error rate (1%), that would swamp the IRS in false prosecutions anyway.

Would the government collapse if everyone filed taxes?

  • "A tax return costs around $1000 to prepare." Please provide a reliable citation. – RonJohn 15 mins ago
  • Besides, the IRS doesn't prosecute errors; it prosecutes fraud. – RonJohn 14 mins ago
  • Heres a fee taxhappens.com/fees – Jj Jj 12 mins ago
  • @JjJj your 'source' says "Personal Federal Income Tax Preparation $300 – $650 1040 return and related statements, including cost of e-filing or mailing (does not include audit support)" Where did you come up with $1000? – NPSF3000 7 mins ago
No.

The US Govt already processes more than 253.0 million Federal tax returns and supplemental documents a year. I'm not sure how many more you are proposing, but it seems unlikely that the government would fail because a few more million were filed.

A tax return costs around $1000 to prepare.

There is plenty of software out there than can prepare tax returns for free, as well as just doing the basic forms yourself https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

Verifying a return is more work than writing it.

Not sure where this idea comes from. Most tax returns are processed by computer, and are therefore likely very cheap to process:

When you mail your completed tax returns to the IRS, a machine does the initial sorting, opening envelopes and setting aside returns that include payments by check. The returns move on to employees, who sort the returns based upon their type. The returns are batched into groups, and the information they contain is entered into an electronic system by other IRS employees called data transcribers. Once the data is in the system, a computer checks the return for errors, such as mathematical errors; if none are found, the return is processed, and the IRS issues you either a refund or a balance due notice.

https://pocketsense.com/irs-check-tax-return-filed-19019.html

