The most common reason for an inability to buy a stock to cover a short position are a halt in the stock or in the market.

There have been a very small number of situations where it was almost impossible to buy to cover. The classic example cited is Porsche's surreptitious acquisition of Volkswagen shares and derivatives prior to making surprise announcement that it had a large stake in the company. Supposedly, it made Volkswagen the most valuable company in the world at that time.