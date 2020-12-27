0

I came across the stock market jargons: Bull and Bear. A bit of research on bear helped me understand bear as the person who borrows shares/stocks with speculation that the price of the borrowed shares/stocks may fall in the future. So he/she basically borrows the shares and sells it, with an intention of buying back when the price of that stocks falls below the price at which they were sold. What happens when he/she is not able to buy back the shares, maybe because no one is willing to sell those shares.

  • I'm pretty sure that a "market bear" is just someone who is pessimistic about "the market" (or a particular stock or set of stocks). – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • One can be bullish or bearish on an individual security or bullish or bearish on the market. – Bob Baerker 52 mins ago
The most common reason for an inability to buy a stock to cover a short position are a halt in the stock or in the market.

There have been a very small number of situations where it was almost impossible to buy to cover. The classic example cited is Porsche's surreptitious acquisition of Volkswagen shares and derivatives prior to making surprise announcement that it had a large stake in the company. Supposedly, it made Volkswagen the most valuable company in the world at that time.

