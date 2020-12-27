Due to Covid-19, my son's schools have been shut down for most of the year. Though my workplace allows parents to bring their children to work, he is special needs/has a disability, so requires much assistance. As such, we've had to pay a babysitter to help him through the on-line classes, accounting for 1/4 of our weekly expenses.

I'm wondering if there are any programs I can apply for, such as some stimulus money for this purpose? Or is there something I can fill out while filing taxes in January to reduce taxes paid?