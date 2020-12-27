I got a job in Maryland (starting june 2020) and moved to the state after graduation in May. However I was still “officially” a resident of Michigan until the end of August (that is, i got my drivers license changed then to a maryland license at the end if August. Which I believe is what makes me a resident of MD. The delay was because Covid.)
So, if I understand this correctly, although I lived in Maryland for the entire time I was working here, I wasn’t a “resident” for June-Sept. Does this mean I need to file part-year tax returns for both states?