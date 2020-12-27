0

I got a job in Maryland (starting june 2020) and moved to the state after graduation in May. However I was still “officially” a resident of Michigan until the end of August (that is, i got my drivers license changed then to a maryland license at the end if August. Which I believe is what makes me a resident of MD. The delay was because Covid.)

So, if I understand this correctly, although I lived in Maryland for the entire time I was working here, I wasn’t a “resident” for June-Sept. Does this mean I need to file part-year tax returns for both states?

1

MarylandTaxes.gov is a great site; they even have interview-style filing just like paid software.

Specifically, Tip #52 walks you through how to file your MD502 (Maryland's "main" form, like 1040 is for federal).

The site will likely ask you the dates and compute the percentages as needed.

0

i got my drivers license changed then to a maryland license at the end if August. Which I believe is what makes me a resident of MD.

Not true. You become a resident when you (permanently) move; drivers' licenses have nothing to do with it.

Thus, if you only got a paycheck while working in Maryland, you only pay taxes in Maryland.

  • 1
    This is incorrect - "graduation in May" says they were a college student, which means their state of residence remained Michigan. – Aaron D. Marasco 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @AaronD.Marasco people "get" (as in "accept") jobs all the time before graduation, and then start working after graduation. – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @PeteBecker why must OP file in Michigan if OP didn't get any paychecks while in Michigan? – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • @PeteBecker I added the qualification "if you only got a paycheck while working in Maryland,". – RonJohn 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @Jess what state? Michigan? (If so, was it because your Maryland employer had a document stating that Michigan was your official residence?) There's a lot you aren't telling us, which all impact the answer. – RonJohn 10 mins ago
0

You may have to file in both states.

First determine when you switched from Michigan to Maryland. The switch of the drivers license shows that you made Maryland your new residence, but the date of the license isn't necessarily the date you switched residence. Other key events that show the change are registering to vote, and registering your car.

When picking the date you could use the day you left Michigan for the last time, or the date you arrived in Maryland.

Once you have that date everything before that is assigned to your old state, and everything on or after that date is assigned to your new state. By income that would include income from a job, but also any interest or dividends received. Both states should have a form and instructions on how to correctly file. The date will also be used to reduce any standard deductions or credits on your state taxes. Pay attention to the requirements regarding which forms need to be submitted. The states may require you submit a copy of the form for the other state.

  • Does the fact that I had a Michigan W-4 (incorrectly) for a few months after moving to MD before correcting it affect my “move date”? – Jess 35 mins ago
  • as an aside, I was working with the (clearly incorrect) assumption that the “move date” was a function of getting a new drivers license (hence i corrected the W-4 after getting my MD drivers license) – Jess 33 mins ago
  • @Jess what does "Michigan W-4" mean? – RonJohn 9 mins ago
  • sorry i’m not being clear. I filled it out with my residence (permanent address) stated as being in Michigan because that’s what my employer had on file (and i didn’t correct it at the time because i assumed I needed to change my drivers license first). – Jess 8 mins ago

