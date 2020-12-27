In short, I have a personal current account with a UK bank which holds funds in Euros.

Is this account protected by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)? If so, is the limit based in Euros or an exchange rate off of the sterling limit? And in which case, what exchange rate is used?

I've found various search results that say the current protection limit of £85,000 is "the equivalent of €100,000" (e.g. https://www.fscs.org.uk/news/comp-limits/limit-update/) but nothing that specifically says which currencies are protected under the scheme or the mechanics of how it protects non-sterling currencies.