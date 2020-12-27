Suppose I stayed in multiple countries in a year for significant durations ( say 3 months each in 4 nations) and further assume that double taxation avoidance treaties are in place so how does one determine which jurisdiction one pays taxes in?

For arguments sake say we are considering US, UK or German laws for example.

Is it based on longest stays, or on the source of the income? Or on citizenship?

Furthermore what ensures that the laws of multiple jurisdictions become consistent. I.e you don't end up having US law determine you are a resident subject to taxation and German law saying the same. In which case the DTA treaty is rendered ineffective.