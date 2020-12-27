I am graduating college soon with a job lined up making 100K a year at an area with relatively low cost of living. I am fortunate enough to have no debt whatsoever (thanks mom and dad!). I am currently in the market to buy a car and looking at buying a used 2018-19 Audi A4 with 10K miles, which comes out to be around 27K (I've always wanted to own an Audi since I was a little kid). After doing some research, I am finding out that German luxury cars are endless money pits. As someone who's in my early twenties, is it okay to splurge on a used luxury car? Would I be considerably wealthier in the long run if I opted for a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord? I will be able to put 10K as a down payment.