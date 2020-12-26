I have no insurance and have to pay out of pocket for dental cleanings.

I made calls to different dental offices asking for the absolute minimum option.

Few gave me a figure and some sounded apprehensive to give me a number.

Not sure if they were offended by me being direct and asking for the absolute minimum right off the bat.

I choose one of the clinics that gave me a number I was able to accept.

But during the cleaning the doctor literally left me by myself for 20 whole minutes for unknown reason but later came back to finish the procedure.

I don't know much about negotiation and what's appropriate in different context.

I know you negotiate differently with a doctor with whom you have to consider the relationship, vs a street vendor who you probably won't see again.

I know that businesses hate cheap clients because they demand a lot and pay little.

By asking for the minimum was I implying that I don't care about supporting your business and establishing a relationship?

Was me asking for the absolute minimum amount inappropriate in this context?

I know in negotiation the process matters a lot, maybe I was too blunt?

How do you guys minimize dental cleaning fee? Do you negotiate at all? How do you go about it?